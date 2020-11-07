Just admit you have no money to use celebs for your campaign - Whitney replies John Mahama

Whitney Boakye-Mensah, Event Organizer

Event Organizer, Whitney Boakye-Mensah has replied former President cum NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama on his comments about celebrities endorsing political parties.

The talk about celebrity endorsements has arisen as a result of a song released by rapper Sarkodie days ago which is said to be endorsing the candidature of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for victory in the December 7 elections.



The former President, in an interview on Starr FM in Accra, said he has refused to use celebrities for his campaign because such action has a negative impact on their careers.



But to Whitney Boakye-Mensah, Mr Mahama's comments are mere hogwash.



She explained that if President John Mahama were in power, his speech would have been different because it is always different when one is in government and when the person or party is in opposition.

She alluded to the 2016 elections where the former President packed numerous celebrities on his campaign train because he was in power and had all resources at his disposal.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Entertainment Review'', she asked Mahama to accept that he cannot use celebrities because he is in opposition and so being economical is the best because there is no money to spare.



''It looks like when you're in opposition, you seem to make very sensible arguments. It cuts across whatever party political colors. And it also looks like when you're in opposition, that is when you realize your finances...because from what we learnt about governance and so forth, how money is when you're in government; you don't get that in opposition.



''It looks like when you're in opposition too, endorsements from not just celebrities but from Chiefs, opinion leaders cuts across; it doesn't come like when you're in power. When we accept some of these things, we can move on with our politics but unfortunately, we play the role of ostriches and then we pretend when we're in power and when we're in opposition too, then we pretend'', she said.