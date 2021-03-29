Kakie never composed any song when I signed her - JMJ

Dancehall artiste, Kakie

Music producer Joshua Raphaelson, known as Jam Master J (JMJ) has revealed that his former signee, Kakie never wrote any songs when he worked with her.

According to him, Kakie was more of a performer than a writer.



Speaking to YFM’s Kokonsa Kester on the Weekend Rush Show, he said: “Kaakie never composed any song when she was signed under my record label."



"Elorm Bernie wrote the songs and Kaakie comes in to listen to them”.



The music producer noted however that one thing he liked about Kakie was that “she knows how to take a song and make it her own...she is a performer,” he added.

Jam Master J worked with Ghanaian dancehall musician Kakie until 2017 when the musician confirmed in an interview that she had parted ways with her Xtra Large Music management run by Jam Master J.



Among the songs, they worked on were ‘Latex’, ‘Supa Dupa’, ‘Sankwas’ and ‘Radio’.



