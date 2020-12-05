Kalsoume Sinare, others storm Ayawaso West Wuogon for Dumelo

Dumelo has received support from Kalsoume Sinare

Ghanaian movie celebrities have hit the streets of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency to campaign for National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate John Dumelo.

John Dumelo on Monday, December 7 will go toe-to-toe with Lydia Seyram Alhassan for the opportunity to lead the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



On Wednesday, social media got busy after some Ghanaian celebrities including actor Prince David Osei and Kalybos showed their support for Lydia Alhassan.



In a new twist, Kalsoume Sinare and other actors have also thrown their support for their preferred candidate, John Dumelo.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency is one of the keenly contested constituencies in this year’s elections.



Both leading candidates are contesting for the first time.