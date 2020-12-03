Kalybos, Prince David Osei, other celebrities storm Ayawaso West to campaign against John Dumelo

In less than five days to come, Ghana will go to polls to elect its leader to rule the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Like it’s always done in every electioneering year, political parties hit the various constituencies to campaign massively for votes.



It’s no different this year. A number of rallies have been held where party supporters throngs in their mass numbers to show solidarity.



As the day for the Presidential and Parliament elections draws nigh, one constituency that has gained great attention, that can pass as the ‘hottest’ election centre is the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.



The competition between NDC’s John Dumelo and the incumbent MP on the ticket of the NPP Hon. Lydia Alhassan is getting interesting by the day.



Each aspirant is making sure to do the best even if it requires them to go the extreme to win the votes of the electorates come December 7.



At this point, the rivalry between the two is the survival of the fittest as each candidate is resorting to the nearest avenue to aid them in campaigning.

Madam Lydia Alhassan has called on some actors/actresses and other Creative Arts Industry players who have already declared support for the NPP to help in her campaign at Ayawaso West.



The likes of Kalybos, General Ntetia, Cwesi Oteng, Prince David Osei, Bismark the Joke, Bibi Bright and others stormed Ayawaso West to campaign against their colleague actor, John Dumelo and John Mahama.



Take a look at the picture and video below:







