Keep mute, don't get yourself involved in my battles - Ayisha Modi warns netizens

Ayisha Modi has for years been criticized by a section of the public especially social media users anytime she comes forth to call out a personality.

On her account, netizens with no background information to stories are quick to wrongfully judge her and call her names when all she seeks is to put people in check.



The talent manager and tradition leader has warned the public against their involvement in the matters of celebrities and people they have no relation with.



Her caution comes after she was once again condemned for demanding money invested in the song 'Kasiebo' from the 'Asem Beba Dabi' album by Obrafour some 14 years ago.



On the account of Ayisha, the popular Highlife legend failed to return the large sum of money she pumped into his record. She made this known in an Instagram live video on April 19 after it was reported that Obrafour had sued Canadian rapper Drake over copyright infringement.



Ayisha in April 2023 publicly demanded that Obrafour refund her money or face misfortunes in his career.

Check out the video below:











OPD/BB