2
Menu
Entertainment

Kelly advises Mzbel on how to make more money with 'Asibolanga' song

Kelly Mzbel Kelly Nii Lartey is a digital strategist and media marketer

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah

Ghanaian music industry player who doubles as a digital strategist and media marketer, Mr. Kelly Nii Lartey, has advised popular Ghanaian musician Mzbel on how he could make millions of money with her current trending song #Asibolanga.

Dr. Kelly, who took to his verified Facebook account to send this message, posted "Dear MzbeL,

To make a real music business, you have put up #Asibolanga LP/EP with renditions per the template by Epixode.

1. Jazz version

2. Dancehall version ft Epixodemusic

3. Hiplife/ Trap version ft MDK

4. Afrobeats version ft Mr. Drew

5. Highlife version ft Daddy Lumba produced by Appietus."

6. Few instrumental.

You stand a better chance of reaching wider audiences, and your fans can enjoy rich collections of content via YouTube for videos of LP/EP! This will open up your talent to varied music lovers across the world, not only in Ghana."

Kelly was one of the few industry players who fell in love with the teaser of #Asibonlanga before it was officially released.

Also, Mzbel has cleared up the air against rumours saying #Asibolanga was targeted at Ghanaian Actress Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to Mzbel, the term Asibolanga has nothing to do with the actress, so Ghanaians should stop creating enemies for her.

Source: Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church