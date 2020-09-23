Kelvyn Boy sighted jamming to Stonebwoy’s Putuu song

Stonebwoy (L) and Kelvin Boy

Kelvyn Boy who happens to be a former Burniton Music Group signee has been spotted singing and jamming to his former boss, Stonebwoy’s “Putuu” song which has gone viral since its launch.

This is coming as a surprise as social media users especially Ghanaians know the two musicians are in a bad relationship ever since they parted ways.



Kelvyn Boy who has since not received any favours from Stonebwoy after he was sacked the Burniton Group was seen in the video dancing to his former mentor’s newly released song, ‘PUTUU’.



In the viral video going around, fans of Kelvynboy seemed to be very disappointed in him as they wondered how he managed to learn the song by his enemy and moreover jams to it.

To our surprise, he jammed and sang part of the lyrics.



