Kelvyn Boy speaks on collaboration with Stonebwoy

Kelvyn Boy (left), Stonebwoy (right)

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Boy, has expressed his wish to feature the multiple award-winning Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, on one of his songs.

The artiste, who believes in the works of Stonebwoy, stated that based on so many reasons, he would want to collaborate with the Dancehall artiste.



As part of ways to promote his album, ‘Vero,’ the Afrobeat singer said in an interview with Guide Radio, and shared by AccraGuy on Twitter, that he has a lot of reasons to want to collaborate with Stonebwoy.



“The only Ghanaian artiste I need on my song for a lot of reasons is Stonebwoy; for a lot of reasons,” he said.



Stating his reasons, Kelvin Boy said that he yearns to collaborate with Stonebwoy because he wants to sing with him again, prove to people he has got no issue with Stonebwoy, and lastly, he believes the Dancehall artiste can help promote his songs.



“For a lot of reasons because I want to sing with him again, I want to have that feeling with him again, I want to clear people’s thoughts and I want to make music; I want to make money. I know when people see a song by myself and Stonebwoy, people will rush to listen to it. So, for business-wise and whatever, I just want to make music with Stonebwoy again,” he added.

Kelvin Boy and Stonebwoy have a history in the showbiz industry.



Kelvin Boy joined the Burniton Music Group, that is Stonebwoy’s record label, in 2018 but his contract with the label was terminated a year later. His exit from the record label generated a misunderstanding between the above-mentioned musicians.



But during Kelvyn Boy’s one year stint with the label, he released two hit songs; ‘Toffee’ and ‘Na You.’



He also made an appearance in one of Ghana’s most listened-to songs, ‘Kpo k3k3,’ by Stonebwoy.



Watch the video below:

