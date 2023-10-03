Ken Ofori-Atta must resign! – Rex Omar speaks at #OccupyBoG demonstration

Ghanaian highlife musician cum music producer, Rex Omar has added his voice to the dismissal of finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta following the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.
He indicated that one of the motives of the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Occupy Bank of Ghana demonstration is to ensure government heed to their call to sack Ken Ofori Atta as the minister of finance.
The musician, who is now affiliated with the NDC, thanked all well-meaning Ghanaians who made time to join them for the demonstration aimed at getting the Bank of Ghana governor and his deputies to resign after accumulating a humongous amount of debt that has led to the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.
“Ken Ofori-Atta must resign, in all these let us not use our thumbs to vote for Akufo-Addo in the 2024 elections. The demonstration won’t end today, it's just the beginning. All those gathered here when you go home tell your friends and relatives that today is the beginning of a thousand miles. I thank you all for leaving your homes to join us, it means you love Ghana,” Rex Omar said.
The Bank of Ghana has faced intense public scrutiny due to reports revealing a loss of over GH¢60 billion cedis in the year 2022.
Furthermore, experts and members of the opposition party have accused the bank of printing GH¢22.04 billion in 2022 without seeking parliamentary approval. Additionally, the bank is accused of writing off GH¢32 billion in government debt.
The opposition contends that the collaborative actions between the central bank and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government have significantly contributed to the ongoing economic challenges within the country.
Watch the video below
