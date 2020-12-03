Kennedy Osei spotted during the Special Voting exercise

General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei

On December 1, a cross-section of Ghanaian voters participated in the Special Voting exercise ahead of the December 7 general election.

The special voting was mainly for members of the security force and media personnel who would be supervising and covering the polls.



Among those who voted was Kennedy Osei, General Manager of Despite Media and the son of businessman, Osei Kwame Despite.



He shared photos of himself at the polling station going through the voting process.



In keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols, voters are expected to wear their nose masks and also wash their hands at the polling station.



The 2020 General Elections comes off on Monday, December 7.

See the post below:



