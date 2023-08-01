KiDi calls for the end of the Ghana-Nigeria music comparison

Kidi

Ghanaian music sensation, KiDi, has unreservedly voiced his exasperation regarding the persistent comparisons drawn between the Nigerian and Ghanaian music industries.

According to KiDi, Nigerian musicians’ remarkable global and local achievements should not be misconstrued as a sign of the Ghanaian music industry lagging behind.



In no uncertain terms, KiDi emphasized that each country’s music industry possesses its unique strengths, talent, and artistic flair.



Speaking with Pulse Ghana, the singer said “As a people, I want us to dead this conversation and comparison spirit, It’s embracing and empathetic. We are always crying on the internet about Ghana and Nigerian, stop it it’s embarrassing”.



“A lot of you sound bitter, like someone is doing something better and we can not big someone up without bring someone down. It should never be this way”.

Ghanaian music has a distinctive identity and deserves to be celebrated for its originality and creativity, rather than being measured against another country’s success.



He passionately urged everyone to recognize and appreciate the incredible contributions and accomplishments of Ghanaian artists, as they continue to enrich the cultural landscape and make their mark on the global stage.



KiDi’s stance resonates with many in the industry who believe that comparing two distinct music scenes does not do justice to the rich diversity and creativity that each has to offer.