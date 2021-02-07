KiDi finally meets Nana Romeo after infamous interview incident

KiDi [L]; Nana Romeo [R]. The two seem to have moved on from their encounter in 2020

Award-winning singer and songwriter, KiDi and Accra FM’s Nana Romeo have met again after their viral and infamous interview somewhere in mid-2020.

The two met at the studios of Multimedia Group in Accra today and from the look of things, it was all well and peaceful.



KiDi and Nana Romeo took a lovely photo together and shared it online for their followers to know that all was well between them despite their infamous interview.



The photo from what we have picked up was taken after KiDi’s interview on Joy FM and Adom FM as a special guest to speak about his new single titled ‘Spiritual’, which features Kuami Eugene and Patoranking.

Their fan time together will come as great news to many people who thought that KiDi might not be cool with Nana Romeo following the latter’s decision to blast him after he decided to turn up late for an interview they had scheduled for his show on Accra FM mid last year.



See their lovely photo which tells a peace and harmony story below:



