Kidi to headline Di Asa Season 6 final at Fantasy Dome Jan. 8

Multiple award-winning musician, Kidi, is set to headline the grand finale of Atinka TV’s flagship reality show, GTBank Di Asa Season 6.

Other artistes to perform alongside the “Sugar Daddy “ are Rap goddess, Eno Barony, Hiplife duo, Akatakyie and Nii Funny.



The grand finale of the show would be held on Sunday, January 8, 2022, at the Fantasy Dome inside the Ghana International Trade Fair.



This time, 20 plus-size women, out of the 60 that entered the competition will compete for the ultimate prize, a brand new Saloon car and a cash prize.



The names of the finalists are Rasta, Charity Vifa, Martha Otuokunor, Tabitha, Edibless, Vikel, Gladysco, Mawusi, sexy Obolo, and Iris. Others are Baby, Hetty Shepherd, Suzzy, Esi, Mina, Gifty, Popinge, Mikeey, Elorm and Wendy.



Tickets are also selling at the head office of Atinka Media Village, Avenor junction, Dor Events at Kotobaabi and the premises of the Fantasy Dome.



GTBANK Di Asa Season Six was launched on July 10, 2022, at the grand finale of the Kel Di Asa Xtra.



The auditions were done in 32 markets across the length and breadth of the country. After the auditions, 60 plus-size women drawn from all regions qualified to be in the Di Asa house for the show.



The 60 queens who qualified during the audition arrived in Accra on Thursday, November 10, 2022, for the main show.



For the prizes, the winner will take home a brand new saloon car, the first runner-up will take home a mini truck, and the second runner-up will take home a tricycle, in addition to other prizes.



The public is therefore encouraged to vote for their favourite contestants on shortcode 737215# on all networks to keep them on top.



The management team of Kidi has promised a wonderful show.