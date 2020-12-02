Kinaata’s ‘Made In Taadi’ concert goes virtual on Dec. 24

Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata is a Ghanaian musician and songwriter

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter Kofi Kinaata, will stage the 2020 edition of his flagship “Made In Taadi” concert on 24 December 2020.

This year, the event, which takes music lovers and artists to the heart of Takoradi in the Western region, will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The ‘Adam and Eve’ hitmaker made this known via social media on 1 December 2020.



Meanwhile, the fourth edition of the ‘Made in Taadi Concert’ is been organized by Team Move, the management of Kofi Kinaata.

