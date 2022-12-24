King Promise apologizes to fans for the late start of 'Promise Land'

King Promise, on Friday, December 23, held his annual 'Promise Land' concert at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel with a thrilling performance.

The man of the day, King Promise, mounted the stage just a few minutes before 1:00 AM.



According to the singer, some unforeseen circumstances hindered him from gracing his show on time.



He issued an apology to fans right before he entertained them with back-to-back performances.



In the video captured by GhanaWeb, he said: "What's up Ghana! Listen, before I start this, I want to apologize for keeping you waiting. I am so sorry I took forever. We had a few unforeseen circumstances that were beyond my power, but by God's power, we are here."

This year's Promise Land concert had performances from Gyakie, Nigeria's Omay Lay, Darko Vibes, Camidoh, Mr Eazi, R2Bees and a host of others.



King Promise and friends turned up the atmosphere and gave fans a good show on December 23, despite the challenges they faced.



Watch the video below:



