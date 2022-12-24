0
Menu
Entertainment

King Promise apologizes to fans for the late start of 'Promise Land'

Video Archive
Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise, on Friday, December 23, held his annual 'Promise Land' concert at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel with a thrilling performance.

The man of the day, King Promise, mounted the stage just a few minutes before 1:00 AM.

According to the singer, some unforeseen circumstances hindered him from gracing his show on time.

He issued an apology to fans right before he entertained them with back-to-back performances.

In the video captured by GhanaWeb, he said: "What's up Ghana! Listen, before I start this, I want to apologize for keeping you waiting. I am so sorry I took forever. We had a few unforeseen circumstances that were beyond my power, but by God's power, we are here."

This year's Promise Land concert had performances from Gyakie, Nigeria's Omay Lay, Darko Vibes, Camidoh, Mr Eazi, R2Bees and a host of others.

King Promise and friends turned up the atmosphere and gave fans a good show on December 23, despite the challenges they faced.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo