2
Menu
Entertainment

King Promise hangs out with famous football legends

King Promise With Football Legends .jpeg King Promise captured former Chelsea players

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise is living the good life in Qatar, having been spotted hanging out with football legends.

In a post the musician shared on his various social media handles, he was captured sharing a meal with three of Chelsea's top players from back in the day, John Terry, Didier Drogba, and Marcel Desailly.

“Breakfast In Qatar with Chelsea GREATS! @didierdrogba @JohnTerry26 @marceldesailly,” he shared on Twitter along with love and star emojis.

The ‘Ginger’ artiste could not hide his excitement while he stood amid greatness donning a black graphic sleeveless shirt and amber pants.

After taking a group picture, King Promise took turns with the former Chelsea players to get singles with each one of them.

From the smiles on the artiste's face, one needn’t ask if it was one of the best days of his life while the Black Stars prepare to play Uruguay in their next game tomorrow, December 2, 2022.



Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin