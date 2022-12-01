King Promise hangs out with famous football legends

King Promise captured former Chelsea players

King Promise is living the good life in Qatar, having been spotted hanging out with football legends.

In a post the musician shared on his various social media handles, he was captured sharing a meal with three of Chelsea's top players from back in the day, John Terry, Didier Drogba, and Marcel Desailly.



“Breakfast In Qatar with Chelsea GREATS! @didierdrogba @JohnTerry26 @marceldesailly,” he shared on Twitter along with love and star emojis.



The ‘Ginger’ artiste could not hide his excitement while he stood amid greatness donning a black graphic sleeveless shirt and amber pants.



After taking a group picture, King Promise took turns with the former Chelsea players to get singles with each one of them.



From the smiles on the artiste's face, one needn’t ask if it was one of the best days of his life while the Black Stars prepare to play Uruguay in their next game tomorrow, December 2, 2022.

ADA/BOG