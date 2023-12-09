King Promise's viral hit 'Terminator' receives Sean Paul remix; 'It was a great feeling'

Ghanaian musician, king Promise

On Friday, December 8, 2023, King Promise released a song which features Sean Paul.

The three-minute song is a remix for his viral hit Terminator, which has swept across the world, gripping people of diverse races in a dance frenzy.



Though King Promise is the second Ghanaian to feature the Jamaican superstar on a song, he is the first to have Sean Paul on an Afrobeats song.



"It was a great feeling when the verse from the legend Sean Paul came in," a source close to star singer-songwriter King Promise said, intimating the collaboration was facilitated by the internet.



The fellow spoke in an exclusive interview with Class News' Prince Benjamin (PB).



Sean Paul "definitely killed it as well," he exclaimed in addition.

In a fantastic intro, an excited Sean Paul, in Patois, dedicated the song "to the streets" and did an iconic shout out to the “...man called King Promise and Sean the Peezy on the talkaphone… Tiwa Savage ago make them know…”



The Amapiano-influenced Terminator Remix with Sean Paul and Tiwa Savage was released under exclusive licence to 5K Records Limited and Sony Music Entertainment UK.



Note: This remix is the second for Terminator. The first was with Nigerian star producer and singer Young Jonn. It was released with a music video, which starred the said guest, star dancer and choreographer, the creator of the viral Terminator dance challenge, Dancegod Lloyd.



The original and solo Terminator were performed with a group of dancers at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), where King Promise, clinched two statement trophies: Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year for his 10 Toes and Album of the Year for his sophomore album, 5 Star.



These were his first VGMA trophies in four years, after 2019's Songwriter of the Year accolade for his CCTV.

Terminator's global success after the 24th edition of the VGMAs, Ghana's topmost music honour felt like an after-party for fans of Gregory Bortey Newman, professionally called King Promise, opined he was underappreciated.



A visualizer released for the song had footage from the VGMAs ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) Grand Arena.



Since 2017's Oh Yeah solo hit, King Promise has planted his feet, 10 toes, on the world-famous Afrobeats scene, unmovable, in his trendy heavy boots.