Kizz Daniel cancels December 23 concert in Accra

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel's December show in Ghana has been cancelled.

The 'Kizz Daniel Live' concert was slated for Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Untamed Empire Event Garden, Spintex.



Four days to the event, however, Accra-based JoyNews has reported that organisers have cancelled the anticipated event by the 'Buga' hitmaker due to circumstances beyond their control.



The music event was organised by Play Network Africa and Pepperdem Ministries.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, December 17, via tweet, the singer and businessman thanked his fans in Lagos, Nigeria, for a successful 'Kizz Daniel Live' concert in their city, a day prior.



Three days after the release of the Nigerian's official music video for his 'Cough' viral song with EMPIRE, it has more than 2 million views.