Knii Lante set to own Christmas season with 'KpaKriKpa'

Knii Lante Xmas.jpeg Artwork of the new song

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: Knii Lante

The highly gifted vocalist, Knii Lante is set to release an Afrobeats jam that can only be described as a certified banger on Friday, 16 December.

After making his mark as one of Ghana’s best singers, Knii Lante is intent on proving his versatility by making a strong claim on Ghana and Africa’s Afrobeats scene.

The Master Maison-produced Afrobeats jam, ‘KpaKriKpa’, is set to dominate music charts and dance floors. The fun-filled jam is also set to set tongues wagging with its heavy controversial lyrics.

With lyrics talking about a mechanic[Knii Lante]; “checking suspension” and “loosing the tension”, it appears Knii Lante has a lot of hidden messages in his soon-to-be-released Afrobeats jam ‘KpaKriKpa’.

