Music

KobbySalm releases video for ‘Obiara Nse Wo’

Award winning urban gospel act KobbySalm has unveiled the powerful video for his song 'Obiara Nse Wo'.

The song is the latest single from KobbySalm’s critically acclaimed album - “The Midst of Comfort (ITMOC)”. This song basically talks about how great God is, and that none can be compared to Him. The song was produced By MikeMillz.



The “Obiara Nse Wo” music video, which was directed by Carlo was premiered exclusively on his 4syte TV. It can also be seen on the KobbySalm official YouTube channel and will go live exclusively to TV stations nationwide.



“Obiara Nse Wo” was written, sang and performed by Kobbysalm and features Ghanaian renowned Poet - Nana Asaase.

“ITMOC” Is doing pretty well after it was released last Sunday 29th August.





Source: Nii Atakora, Contributor

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.