Kobina Ansah's 'In the Pants of a Woman' is happening this weekend at National Theatre

Source: Scribe News

Playwright Kobina Ansah's much-talked-about play, In the Pants of a Woman, is slated for this weekend at National Theatre. A musical with 16 original songs, the play highlights the rape culture of Ghana and how our society has condoned abusers for far too long.

"Rape is a taboo topic in our society and we hope, through this play, to demystify it and normalize conversations around it. By so doing, many victims can speak out," Kobina Ansah opines.



The play is suitable for all ages of people. It is an educative piece which seeks to tackle toxic narratives that promote a culture of rape.

In the Pants of a Woman is Ghana's first-ever original musical on rape. It is scheduled to be shown at National Theatre on Saturday, 20th and Sunday, 21st April, 2024.



Showing times are 3pm and 7pm each day.