Kofi Abban on why he tagged Kojo Antwi as 'complete joke'

Following claims that he unfairly lambasted Kojo Antwi on social media over a GoFundMe post, Kofi Abban has thrown more light on his statements.

Earlier, the popular Ghanaian businessman cum investor lashed out at Kojo Antwi for opening a GoFundMe account, targeting a whopping £1,000,000 in memory of his late father, who died on January 7, 2023.



In the midst of funeral preparations, a link to a GoFundMe account purportedly created by the high-life singer was circulating on social media amid reactions from netizens online.



The description box of the fundraiser indicated that proceeds would be used to fund a scholarship and disability scheme for the less privileged.



But Mr. Kofi Abban angrily called out Kojo Antwi for what he described as soliciting money for his father’s funeral.



“Kojo Antwi is a complete joke!!! You want £1,000,000 to bury your late dad, have you ever done a free concert for your loyal fans in Ghana??? Sell three of your properties in Accra to fund your dad’s funeral,” his comment read on Twitter.

Kofi Abban’s post has since generated several responses from individuals who have asked him to refer to the details in the description box, which highlight that the proceeds will be used for a different purpose.



He was criticized for ‘blindly’ attacking Kojo Antwi without paying attention to the description box.



But in the latest development, Mr. Abban said his comments were directed to an earlier post Kojo Antwi shared and deleted.



Clarifying issues in a text shared by his aide with MzGee during a discussion on UTV, Kojo Antwi was said to have shared a first post about the GoFundMe account where no philanthropic intent was listed in the description box.



“For every sunrise for work, there comes a sundown for rest. Damirifa due. Opanyin Kojo Asiamah Tano, Asubonten Odikro II. Audacious grandson from Nana Adonten from Kumasi Amakom. Mr. Music man with elders and family cordially invites you to participate,” parts of Kojo Antwi’s first post about the GoFundMe read.





Explaining further, MzGee, the recipient of the message from Kofi Abban’s camp said,



“According to him, at a time Kofi Abban responded, this was what was there. There was no purpose or explanation for the GoFundMe account. It means, per what is here, Kojo Antwi’s first post was targeted at the funeral. That is what is here. This was the first one before the second one that talks about the scholarship,” MzGee who read the messages out loud, said.



However, the GoFundMe post targeted at £1,000,000 has since realized $700 from four donors.



