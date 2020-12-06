Kofi Adjorlolo, James Gardiner, others join John Dumelo’s campaign

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo and other players in the arts and culture industry hit the street of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency to canvas for votes for their colleague John Dumelo who is vying for the Parliamentary seat in the constituency, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Kofi Adjorlolo was joined by James Gardiner, Fred Nuamah, and other personalities who came to support John Dumelo's bid to challenge incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan who is vying for re-election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



The December 7 contest for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency will be a cracker for John Dumelo to win as other celebrities namely, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Jessica Williams, Bismark The Joke, and Bibi Bright have already declared their support to Lydia Seyram Alhassan and are campaigning vigorously for her.



There are other industry players like Nadia Buari and Abeiku Santana who have declared their support for the candidate of the National Democratic Congress.



See photos of Kofi Adjorlolo and other celebrities who have joined John Dumelo's campaign in the post below: