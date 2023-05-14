Kofi Adoma is back on air

Kofi Adoma

Celebrated broadcaster, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, resumed duties on Angel 102.9FM and Angel TV, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The Director of News for the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) announced his return to work on the Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ morning show today.



His first major program will be anchoring the ‘3-Some’ evening news which airs between 5.30pm and 7.00pm, weekdays.



It would be recalled, acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for ABN, Vincent Opare, said one of his first priorities was to ensure one of the network’s cherished presenters, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, returned to work in the shortest possible time.

“For Kofi Adoma, I know in no time, we shall see his face back on air,” Mr. Opare told the Anopa Bofo morning show co-host, Nana Yaa Brefo on Monday, March 20, when he appeared on the programme.



Mr. Adoma had been off duty since August 2022, following attacks on him by some unidentified persons who nearly took his life while he was driving home on the Agbogba-Kwabenya road within the Ga East Municipality.



The ABN Director of News until the incident, was also the host of the Anopa Bofoↄ morning show on Angel 102.9 FM which is also transmitted live on Angel TV.