Kofi Kinaata cancels ‘Made in Taadi’ concert for second consecutive year

Kofi Kinaata will not hold his annual music concert dubbed ‘Made In Taadi Concert’ this year.
According to his management, Team Move Management, the primary challenge for the second consecutive cancellation is the unavailability of a suitable venue.
A statement dated December 6, 2023 and sighted by GhanaWeb read in part: “The primary challenge has been a suitable venue for the event after the Jubilee Park and Takoradi Technical University Park became inaccessible.”
Subsequent to that, concerns relating to security and quality of experience for patrons stood to be affected hence the decision to cancel the event.
The statement, however, added a brighter side to the message which was about Kinaata’s impending release of a new song as well as his appearance on a number of holiday season shows he is billed to perform at.
This is the second year in a row that the concert staged in the oil-rich city has been called off. It is one of the few shows that is hosted outside Accra, which has become a hub for Christmas and New s and New Year entertainment shows.
Read the management’s release below:
