Kofi Kinaata is the only artiste doing good Highlife music – Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Legendary Highlife musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Legendary Highlife musician, producer and song composer, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, has described musician Kofi Kinaata as the only one who is currently preserving the indigenous Highlife music in the country.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime TV, Mr. Ambuley observed that other big artistes like Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have no Ghanaian identity as far as music is concerned.



“If you take Kinaata, when he sings you could see that there is kind of locality in there and when he is rapping to you can see the locality”, Ambuley said in his interview with Joy Prime TV.



He indicated that though Kofi Kinaata is doing well, he said he still has to work hard on his music to make his identity clear in his arts.

Kofi Kinaata undoubtedly is one of the young Ghanaian song writers noted for producing quality music with good lyrical content.



His songs, 'Susuka' and ‘Things Fall Apart' have all been rated by music critics as one of the best all music embedded with good lyrics and well composed.

