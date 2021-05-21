Kofi Kinaata presents the perfect birthday song 'We Dey For You'

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kofi Kinaata, has penned the perfect birthday song for a friend on his birthday.

The song titled 'We Dey For You' celebrates this special day, with a beautiful message sang by Kofi Kinaata.



Produced by TwoBars, Kinaata praises the exploits of a friend, assuring him of always being there for him.

This song fits well for birthdays and as a song that acknowledges good friendships.



