Kojo Antwi is not a highlife musician; he does more reggae songs – Ambolley

Highlife singer, Kojo Antwi

Popular Ghanaian musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has stated that his colleague, Kojo Antwi, does not identify as a Highlife musician.

Ambolley explained that Kojo Antwi shouldn't be labeled a Highlife musician because most of his songs are reggae tunes.



Ambolley during an interview with Kingdom FM further acknowledged the fact that people over the years have loved songs produced by Kojo Antwi but according to him, his songs are more tilted towards other genres.



“We can’t call Kojo Antwi a Highlife musician because you hear more of reggae than highlife but people love it”, he told Fiifi Pratt on the show Afro Joint monitored by MyNewsGH.com

With an exciting and successful musical career spanning over two decades, Julius Kojo Antwi "Mr. Music Man" has established himself as a consummate vocalist; a prolific songwriter, producer, and arranger; and an enigmatic performer, making him arguably the best Ghanaian musso alive.



Over the years, he has delighted lovers of good music with his clear and flawlessly seductive voice that radiates through his massive repertoire of smooth and sultry ballads.



His music defies categorization and is often a blend of West Africa's highlife and soukous, the Caribbean's lover's rock, and a dash of Afro-America's soul and R&B. Kojo is noted for his diligent perfectionism; he takes his time to make good music that lasts for generations. You would love any of his 20-year-old songs like you would any contemporary music of today.