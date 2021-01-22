Kojo Kombolo releases two new singles

Popular Ghanaian Reggae-dancehall musician, Benjamin Akwei, known in Showbiz circles as Kojo Kombolo has released two singles, titled ‘We all’ and ‘Move on’

The songs are self-produced on the Riddim dubbed “Red Sugar Riddim”. The songs are already creating a buzz among lovers of the genre.



Kojo Kombolo says that the songs are aimed at motivating its listeners to look to a brighter future even though they may have experienced setbacks because of the coronavirus pandemic.



“Looking at this pandemic where people lost family and loved ones, I think we have a second chance to make things better. There is a lot of depression so I feel I have to motivate people,” he told UniversEntertainment.



On the ‘Move On’ track, he said that it was to send a message to Ghanaians and urge them to continue working to improve themselves and take care of their families regardless of the negativity that may exist around them.

“Sometimes, you find yourself working with people and they feel jealous of you. You just have to move on and concentrate on yourself, as long as you’re able to take care of yourself and your family,” he explained.



The Hafi Buy hit-maker further disclosed that he would be releasing two singles on one riddim every month this year.



Kojo Kombolo, aside from doing music, hosts the Reggae & Rhymes show on Radio Univers 105.7FM.



