Kojo Luda fantasizes about lady on 'Fantasy'

While indulging in enjoyable recollection of moments they have shared together as lovers, Kojo Luda projects how their love life would be when he finally puts a ring on the finger of the lady he cherishes most; the only lady he wouldn't think twice about settling down with.

The Syrome Music employs the use of metaphor, simile, wordplay, among others to communicate a simple yet fascinating message to his lady-love on this piece titled 'Fantasy'.



"Make I die for your matter. I go fit to turn bodyguard for your bakka. Just give me medical attention like Fella. Me ne wo an ebetu faa see sansankroma," he raps.



The low-tempo record produced by Poppin Beatz features Jubylant who complements Kojo Luda's easy-listening rap verse with his soothing voice.

Released on May 3, 2021, 'Fantasy' comes with visuals directed by Cerrio that highlight the theme of the song.



Enjoy the song below.



