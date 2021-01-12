Krymi goes out from the love zone to release 'Party Gbee' track featuring Kofi Mole

Source: Highly Spiritual

The new song by the "So Damn Fine" singer sees him going out of the zone of singing about love and romance with his soothing vocals that have drawn him love from even both sexes. Krymi who told once Delay that men also hit at him, titles this one "Party Gbee".

As the title suggests, the track is a club banger that sees the "Toffee" singer doing something he hasn't been seen doing when it comes to music. Krymi who broke into the scene with his "Dede" monster hit track, had to put on his dancing shoes for 'Party Gbee".



The song comes with its official video that comes up with an intriguing 'sika no ahye' storyline featuring actor Jeffery Nortey. Watch the video below and don't forget your reviews are welcome. Should Krymi give you more club bangers or love songs?

