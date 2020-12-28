Kuami Eugene, Zlatan missing at Sarkodie’s 2020 Rapperholic Concert

Ghanaian Artiste of The Year, Kuami Eugene, and Nigerian singer, Zlatan, were missing at this year’s 2020 Rapperholic concert.

The annual concert was hosted by award-winning rapper, Sarkodie on December 25, 2020.



In a year when Sarkodie had great hit songs with both Kuami Eugene and Zlatan, many fans who attended the highly patronized event were shocked not to witness the rapper perform on stage with the two artistes.



The B.E.T rapper had promised a great showpiece and fans were looking forward to Sarkodie perform the Happy Day song which featured Kuami Eugene and Hasta La Vista song with Zlatan.



However, there was no show as both Kuami Eugene and Zlatan were not billed for the event. It’s unknown if the rapper was unable to meet the demands of the two musicians due to Coronavirus restrictions.



Kuami Eugene in previous years had performed at the Rapperholic Concert but was nowhere to be found at this year’s event despite having a collaboration with the rapper.



Unlike previous years which had some surprise artistes both local and international passing through the event, this year’s Rapperholic did not witness any form of surprise artistes.

However, Sarkodie made history yet again with Sista Afia, Joey B, King Promise among others.



Watch Sarkodie's Happy Day performance and others below:















