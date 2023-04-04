Kuami Eugene and Lil Win to headline Indomie Fest on Easter Monday

Indomie Fest which is in its 4th year has always attracted heavy patronage

Patrons of Indomie Fest will this year be thrilled to hours of exciting musical performances and various fun games on Easter Monday, 10th April at the Afua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.

Renowned artistes including Kuami Eugene and Lil Win will grace the occasion in what is billed to be the best Indomie Fest ever. Also on stage will be this year’s Talented Kids contestants.



The annual event organized by Indomie is to provide revellers, especially children and their parents a unique fun packed day to celebrate the Easter festivities.



The organisers say there will be acrobatic displays, bouncing castles, a trampoline, a train ride and many other activities.



There will also be lots of tasty Indomie noodles for patrons to savour.

The organisers said a lot of preparation have gone into this year’s event to make it extra exciting in a very secure environment. They explained that the decision to organise Indomie Fest is to create an appropriate atmosphere for families to bond, as they expect the children to attend with their parents.



According to the organizers, patrons should expect more exciting surprises. They urged parents to come and observe the children have fun as Indomie Fest provides an opportunity for them to identify unique talents in their children.



