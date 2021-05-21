Kuami Eugene is known for talking ‘by heart’ – Mr Drew jabs

• Kuami Eugene has accused Mr Drew of stealing his song

• Mr Drew has however denied the claim adding that it is rather Kuami Eugene who has a record of stealing content



• He has tagged Kuami Eugene as an artiste who doesn’t give a lot of thinking to his proclamations



Singer and dancer, Mr Drew has once again fired shots at Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, over what he describes as the use of inappropriate words when it comes to communicating with people.



The two musicians have been engaged in a series of clap backs following claims by the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year that, Mr Drew stole his song.



Mr Drew has however denied such allegations, stressing he has never stolen a song from any musician.

He explained that a ‘sarcastic’ comments by Kuami Eugene under an Instagram post he made on his hit single “This Year” which featured Medikal suggested that he had stolen the song.



“I write my own songs; I don’t steal songs from other musicians. Forget Kuami Eugene, everyone knows him for talking ‘by heart’. He even knows that what I am saying is true,” Mr Drew stated in an interview on Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb.



“The thing is, nobody stole anybody’s song. If we go into details, it is evident that nobody stole a song. He put up an action that suggested that a song was stolen… a label being controlled by Kuami Eugene came to comment under my post right after Kuami’s comment that this was a copy of “NoDulling” by Kuami Eugene.”



Mr Drew in an earlier interview stated that Kuami Eugen has a scholarship in stealing the songs of other musicians.



But reacting to it, Kuami in an interview on Hitz mentioned that, his colleague was only trying to pick up beef with him only to get popular.

"Mr. Drew, you can keep on saying a lot of things about me. And he would get there. They should allow him to explore himself. If this is how he wants to explore himself, he has the room to himself. He should have fun."



"I think he needs that attention and he wishes I give it to him. I give him that. Mr. Drew, you have it," Kuami Eugene added.



