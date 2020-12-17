Kuami Eugene never showed up for our video shoot – Kwaku Mondo

Budding Ghanaian musician, Kwaku Mondo has express discontent on how Kuami Eugene treated him after he featured him on a song.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Kwaku Mondo said Kuami Eugene declined to shoot the music video of his song ‘Araba’.



If you would recall, the ‘Araba’ video got a lot of attention in the country after behind the scene pictures which had Rosemond Brown in a wedding dress went viral.



Giving details about how he approached the Lynx Entertainment artiste for the feature, Mondo stated that he got to meet him through a video director known as Kwadwo Mouth.



According to him, Kuami Eugene agreed for the work to commence and they informed him about the shooting of the music video two months before the due date.



But in a very disappointing manner, Eugene told them he cannot shoot the video when it was time.

An unhappy Kwaku Mondo averred Kuami Eugene does not practice the support for each other that he preaches.



He indicated that Kuami Eugene did not give any reason why he couldn’t shoot the video.



Moreover, the ‘Angela’ hitmaker did not even share the song when it was released.



Watch the full interview below:



