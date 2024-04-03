Kuami Eugene’s accident has nothing to do with the car Dr Kwaku Oteng gifted him – Opambour

The leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, well known as Opambour, has disclosed that Kuami Eugene’s accident has nothing to do with the car Dr Kwaku Oteng gifted the musician sometime ago.

According to him, God has told him that the reports about the businessman being the one behind the accident to enrich himself are not true because that is not his intention.



Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour stated that had it not been for the intervention of God, Kuami Eugene would not have survived the accident he had recently.



“God has spoken to me that Dr. Kwaku Oteng had no ill intention with the car he gave to Kuami Eugene. He had no intention to kill him through an accident with the vehicle for him to enrich himself, but it was with a good heart. He wanted him to progress and flourish in life; that’s why he gave him the car. God had mercy on him otherwise, he would have died from the accident,” he said.



His reaction comes after some netizens claimed that since Kuami Eugene had the accident with Dr. Kwaku Oteng's gifted Range Rover vehicle, he could be the one behind the incident.



However, the pastor has rejected the claims.

About Kuami Eugene’s accident



Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene was involved in a motor accident at the Achimota Overhead, close to the Achimota Forest.



He rammed his vehicle into the back of a tipper truck at about 11:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024.



A reporter at the scene arranged for a vehicle to transport him and another passenger to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).



He also called the Achimota Police to the scene.

Speaking to the media, the journalist said, "I was behind them, so I stopped and rushed to rescue them; that was when I realized it was Kuame Eugene. He had a broken wrist and a deep cut on his right hand."



He also explained that the tipper truck was in motion but moving slowly when the musician crashed into it.



He believes the accident occurred because the N1 highway was extremely dark due to poor lighting, while the tipper truck also lacked a tail light, thereby worsening visibility.



Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene's management, Lynx Entertainment, has notified the public that the musician is alive and receiving treatment at the hospital.



The artiste recently stated that his recovery is going well and thanked the public for the support.

Watch the video below







SB/NOQ