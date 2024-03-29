Kuami Eugene’s soul is important to God – Prophet Oduro on musician surviving a tragic accident

Alabaster International Ministries general overseer, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has stated the reason he is fervently praying for the full recovery of Kuami Eugene.

According to him, the highlife singer is special to God, adding that he isn’t a mere secular artiste as many perceive.



He said the singers in his church do not even match up to the anointing and talent the ‘Rockstar’ possesses.



“God is not interested in the death of a sinner. If you’re looking for one person who has been fervently praying for Kuami Eugene’s speedy recovery, then it’s me. I am praying for Kuami Eugene because his soul is very important to God.



"Some people would not like or understand this, because they think that Kuami Eugene isn’t really involved in Christian stuff. So what? He is the reason God called me.



"If Kuami Eugene stands here to sing right now, he will sing better than all our singers. He is a great worshipper,” he stated while addressing his congregation.

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene has taken to social media to assure his fans and followers that he is steadily recovering following a recent road accident.



In some photos shared online, Eugene was captured on the hospital bed at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC), where he is currently receiving treatment.



He looked well and was surrounded by loved ones and hospital staff.



He was also seen with a recording kit, an indication that he is working on a new music project.





Background



Kuami Eugene rammed his vehicle into the back of a tipper truck at about 11:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at an area known as CP, towards the Achimota Overhead.



According to a reporter at the scene, a vehicle was arranged to transport him and the other passenger on board, to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).



