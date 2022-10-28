0
Kuami Eugene’s upcoming song is called ‘Single’

Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Eugene Kwame Marfo, the Ghanaian singer and record producer popularly known as Kuami Eugene, has informed fans that his next song is called ‘Single’.

On Wednesday, 26 October 2022, he tweeted “New music on the way: #Single.”

He attached the cover art for the song but did not mention when it would be released.

The cover art captures a lonely Kuami sitting on the bare floor of an empty room while facing an open window. From the motion of the white curtains, it was a windy day.

‘Single’ will be released as a follow-up for Kuami’s hit ‘Take Away’.

Recently, the artiste announced his partnership with record company EMPIRE’s African subsidiary EMPIRE Africa.

He is also currently touring New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific.

Meanwhile, Founder of the 3Music Network, Baba Sadiq Abdulai, appears to have heard the song earlier in the year and praised it on Twitter predicting it will be the biggest song for the festive season.

“@KuamiEugene [Kuami Eugene] is about to have the biggest hit of the last quarter,” he said.

Baba Sadiq added: “A personal favourite song” and revealed it had been snubbed earlier by Kuami’s Lynx management: “[It] got subbed for his earlier releases in the year.”

