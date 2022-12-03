Kumawood Actor Wayoosi outdoors new hairstyle

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, popularly known as Wayoosi, has debuted her new hairstyle on social media.
The actor who is noted to have a low haircut surprised many when he appeared with a rasta-cut hairstyle.
A picture on social media shows that the Kumawood actor and radio pundit had braided his hair and held it up in a ponytail.
One cannot tell the story or reason behind Wayoosi’s new hairstyle. However, netizens noted that he looked good in them.
Take a look at the picture:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS