Kumawood actor awarded best farmer in his district

Fred Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Kyinkyina Twan in Kumawood, has been named the best fish farmer in Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region.

During the Farmers' Day celebration on December 2, 2022, the actor was awarded a certificate and other prizes at a durbar and exhibition held at Deikrom.



This was as a result of his outstanding contribution to the development of agriculture and fish farming in the area.



Fred Nana Agyemang is the owner of Nafaako farms, which specializes in the production of fresh, smoked fish, and catfish.



He joins the list of very few actors delving into farming like Actor, John Dumelo, known widely as Farmer John.



During Farmers Day, John highlighted the need for Ghana to add value to its farm produce before exporting it to other countries.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "On the occasion of Farmers Day, let us emphasize on value addition rather than exporting our raw materials and importing them as finished goods. Let’s start adding value and export. Happy farmers day everyone!!!"



Ghana's 38th Farmers' Day celebration was themed: “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition”.











