Kumawood actress Gloria Kani ordained pastor

Kumawood actress, Gloria Kani has chosen to pursue God’s work

Social media users are in awe after chancing upon pictures of Kumawood actress, Gloria Kani being ordained as a reverend minister.

This was after the actress took to her Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in a clerical suit and kneeling before a pastor with the caption:



“The journey from 2019 has ended in praise glory be to God.”



Many fans have since reacted to the pictures amidst tons of congratulatory messages and prayers.



Miss Kani, prior to her pastoral call, featured in a number of Kumawood movies.

Also, it can be recalled that sometime in 2020, Gloria took to social media to level several allegations against Tracey Boakye.



She accused Tracey of using black magic on men to secure properties and also claimed that she has slept with several men including Gospel musician Brother Sammy.



