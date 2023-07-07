Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah loses 17-year-old daughter

Celebrated Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah

In a heartbreaking turn of events, celebrated Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah has been grappled with overwhelming grief as she mourns the tragic loss of her beloved 17-year-old daughter.

During a deeply emotional interview on One TV Ghana's YouTube channel, Nana Yaa Appiah bravely shared the heart-wrenching details surrounding her daughter's final moments and the devastating news that was initially concealed from her.



The actress revealed that her daughter had been diagnosed with an infection and had traces of malaria found in her blood.



Speaking about her daughter's behavior, Nana Yaa Appiah shared, "She likes sitting outside when the lights go off, and when you ask her to come inside, she will tell you it's so hot inside."



However, the most gut-wrenching revelation came as Nana Yaa Appiah recounted the moment she discovered her daughter's fate.



She tearfully revealed that she had been asked by the doctor to procure blood for her daughter, who was in critical condition, unbeknownst to her, her daughter had already passed away.

"Not knowing all that time my daughter had died. When I got to the hospital, my daughter was lying there dead. Not knowing the first call that came in, my daughter had died, and they didn't want to tell me," Nana Yaa Appiah lamented in her voice filled with grief.



Nana Yaa Appiah recounted she arrived at the hospital to find her daughter lying lifeless, completely unaware of the earlier phone call that had delivered the tragic news.



ADA/MA



