Entertainment

Kumawood stars pay last tribute to Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Some Kumawood actors led by Bill Asamoah paid tribute to their late colleague, Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

The funeral rites of the renowned actor took place at the Lakeside Estate, Accra, yesterday June 27, 2020.



Industry players like Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Kwaku Manu, Kojo Nkansah alias Lilwin, Bill Asamoah, Aunite B, Papa Kumasi, Too Much of Janka Town fame and a host of others came in their numbers to commensurate with the family of their late colleague.



Bill Asamaoh speaking to GhanaWeb said, "It's a sad moment for us all, Ghana has lost a legend in the film industry and we cannot but to come and commensurate with the family. We want the family to understand that in this time of grieve all actors are with them"



Auntie B of Efiewura TV series fame added that "Death is real and everyone will die but sometimes it is painful to lose a loved one when it happens unexpectedly. It is good we all came in our numbers to pay our last respect to our brother."

Late Bernard Nyarko aged 50, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, while undergoing treatment at Ridge Hospital.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.