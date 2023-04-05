Kumchacha claims fear of visa bans keeps pastors silent on the LGBTQ+ debate

Clergyman, Prophet Kumchacha

Ghanaian prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has offered insight into why some prominent pastors in Ghana are reluctant to publicly address the LGBTQ+ debate.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Kumchacha stated that he believes that many preachers are hesitant to speak out for fear of facing visa bans if they openly condemn homosexuality.



“Some pastors are scared to speak about the LGBTQ community because they fear rejection when they want to go to America. It's too bad, and if you are a man of God,” he said.



Kumchacha described the LGBTQ+ movement as a curse and questioned why US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is married to a man, would push for the acceptance of homosexuality in Ghana.



“That woman who came here. Kamala Harris. She has a husband, and according to some people I spoke to, she came with her husband and has a child.



“If a man marrying another man is good and another woman marrying another woman is okay, why did she marry a man and not a woman?” he asked.

He also criticized President Akufo-Addo's reluctance to publicly deny the LGBTQ+ movement's legitimacy and suggested that this may be due to his desire to secure financial aid from the United States.



Kumchacha believes that President Akufo-Addo is afraid that opposing the LGBTQ+ movement could harm his chances of receiving aid from the US.







ADA/BB