0
Menu
Entertainment

Kumchacha claims fear of visa bans keeps pastors silent on the LGBTQ+ debate

Prophet Kumchacha 2sx Clergyman, Prophet Kumchacha

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has offered insight into why some prominent pastors in Ghana are reluctant to publicly address the LGBTQ+ debate.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Kumchacha stated that he believes that many preachers are hesitant to speak out for fear of facing visa bans if they openly condemn homosexuality.

“Some pastors are scared to speak about the LGBTQ community because they fear rejection when they want to go to America. It's too bad, and if you are a man of God,” he said.

Kumchacha described the LGBTQ+ movement as a curse and questioned why US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is married to a man, would push for the acceptance of homosexuality in Ghana.

“That woman who came here. Kamala Harris. She has a husband, and according to some people I spoke to, she came with her husband and has a child.

“If a man marrying another man is good and another woman marrying another woman is okay, why did she marry a man and not a woman?” he asked.

He also criticized President Akufo-Addo's reluctance to publicly deny the LGBTQ+ movement's legitimacy and suggested that this may be due to his desire to secure financial aid from the United States.

Kumchacha believes that President Akufo-Addo is afraid that opposing the LGBTQ+ movement could harm his chances of receiving aid from the US.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:

Watch Moans & Cuddles below:





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: