Kumchacha strikes after Asantewaa allegedly leaked nude video

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has shared his view on Tiktok star Asantewaa, and her brother’s trending issue.

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, Asantewaa and her brother were slammed on social media following allegations that the Tiktoker leaked nude pictures of a lady her brother once dated.



News had it that the lady (victim) was in a relationship with Asantewaa’s brother and he decided to end the relationship but the lady refused to accept the breakup.



As a result of this, the lady began to threaten Asantewaa and her brother and for them to mute the lady from revealing any sensitive information, she decided to also leak the lady’s nude pictures online.



Netizens who sighted these nude pictures backlashed the Tiktoker for her actions and Prophet Kumchacha is among the few people who have criticized Asantewaa’s actions.



According to the man of God, no matter what the lady had done to the Tiktoker, Asantewaa had no right to have leaked such pictures about the lady on social media.

He further stated that what she did can ruin the lady’s future and this is because the internet never forgets, adding that one can retrieve such posts at any time, which could tarnish the lady’s image.



Speaking on Biribi Gyegyea Wo on Onua Tv, hosted by Monagucci, he said: “Asantewaa, you know you are my sister and I like you very much but what you did was wrong. This is because this kind of thing has automatically destroyed the lady’s future. The platform the thing has been shared on, I mean social media, when information is shared on such a platform, you can delete it but someone else has it.



“In the future, when this girl grows up and things begin to work well for her, then someone will just go and retrieve the pictures which will go against her”, he explained.



Prophet Kumchacha continued by saying that the act of sharing someone’s nude picture is against the law of Ghana and if care is not taken one could be jailed as well as properties will also be lost.



“Sometimes, some people are not aware that such an act is against the law of Ghana and if you are not fortunate, you can be jailed and also, you could also lose all your properties”, he added.