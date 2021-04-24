Kumerica is a source of livelihood for the youth, let's embrace it - Zoro King

Ghanaian-born UK based business mogul Sean Frimpong, popularly known as Zoro King

Ghanaian-born UK based business mogul Sean Frimpong, popularly known as Zoro King, has courted players in the music industry to support and embrace the Kumerica lifestyle and music to support the unemployed youth.

He noted that the Kumerica trend, if it is well nurtured and positioned, will create livelihood and source of income for the teeming youth who are mostly unemployed.



Speaking on Akoma FM’s weekend show dubbed ‘Abibi Nsroma’, Zoro King called on government and all major stakeholders in the music industry to perceive the emerging Kumerica style as a right step to solving the surging unemployment rate in Ghana.



He further told host of the show Obibinii Akohene Mensah that “it is about time the DJ’s and players in the media space supported the Kumerica music and pushed them to put Ghana on the map, musically”.

Zoro King, who is also known as ‘the Youth President’ compared the new wave of the Kumerica lifestyle to that of America and UK music style which has become a major source of livelihood and employment to millions of unemployed youth who would have resorted to other social vices.



“Let us embrace the Kumerica style because it is not bad, let’s not see it as foreign culture because in this fast changing world it is necessary to adjust and adapt to suit the system and survive so Kumerica is not an imported lifestyle but a typical epitome of cultural assimilation,” he stated.



The successful UK based businessman, however, advised the youth to develop thick stomach and work hard to live a better legacy and create a better world for unborn generations.