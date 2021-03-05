Kwadwo Safo Jnr shares beautiful photos to mark 4th wedding anniversary with wife

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, and his wife Oheneyere Akosua Safo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, and his wife Oheneyere Akosua Safo have marked their 4th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, March 5, 2021.

Recalling how the journey began with his wife, he shared beautiful pictures of their memorable moments together.



In an Instagram post, the Kantanka Group of Companies CEO wrote: “May this ship keep sailing till we reach our destination. Happy 4th Akosua.”



Kwadwo Safo Jnr and Akosua currently have three (3) children, two boys, and a girl.

Watch his post below



