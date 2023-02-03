Kwame Despite blesses Mampong-Akuapem School for the Deaf with a GH¢200,000 cash donation

On the occasion of his 61st birthday on February 2, 2023, Ghana's business mogul, Dr. Kwame Despite, presented GH¢200,000 in cash to the Mampong-Akuapem School for the Deaf.

His cash donation also came with other gift items ranging from bottles of water and soft drinks, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, mattresses, and pillows for use by the students with hearing disabilities.



On Thursday, Dr Despite topped social media trends with the display of affluence by his friends who joined him in the celebration. Family members, including the sons of Despite, were also present at their father's birthday celebration, which was broadcasted by United TV and a host of bloggers.



The man of the day also paid a courtesy call to Ghana's former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, at his residence in Peduase with a long entourage consisting of luxury vehicles.



Despite's annual ritual of donating on his birthday, has won him applause from Ghanaians, who showered him with praise for his kind heart and love for the less privileged in society.



Management and students of the Mampong-Akuapem School for the Deaf thanked the businessman for blessing them with the huge donation.

