L Bena drops visuals for his 'Somu Gye' track

Source: David Mawuli, Contributor

Ghanaian singer, L Bena, who is based in Canada has dished out visuals for his new song.

The official video is for the singer's song love song titled 'Some Gye' which has been produced by Anju Blaxx (Beach Bunx Riddim). The talented videographer also worked on producing Skillful Vudu Vision.



L Bena has gained recognition for carving a path for himself with his versatility and ability to do Hi-Life, Dancehall and Afrobeat as up and coming singer.

'Somu Gye' is L Bena's first official single after his partnership management deal with Kaywa's Highly Spiritual record label, the music powerhouse owned by the ace Ghanaian music producer.





Source: David Mawuli, Contributor