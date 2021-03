The 4th edition of the annual 3Music Awards is ongoing at the Accra International Conference Center.

The event is hosted by radio and television presenters Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku and Jay Foley.



Performances lined up include Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, Dead Peepol, Medikal, Gyakie, Diana Hamilton, Efe Grace, Kobby Salm, MzVee, Jah Lead, and Larusso and more.

Watch live the 3Music Awards below.